A ROUTINE police stop in Powys showed a motorist had been driving using a licence that had expired six years ago.
The incident happened when Dyfed Powys Police officers stopped a driver near Builth Wells on Wednesday night (December 15).
Checks discovered that the driver had their licence taken off them and refused on medical grounds back in 2015 and they had not reapplied for it.
The force’s Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “Vehicle stopped on A470 near Builth due to a light out.
“Checks show that the driver's licence was revoked/refused on medical grounds back in 2015. Driver hadn't re-applied. Driver reported.”
