DRAGONS centre Cory Allen has had another injury setback after more than two years on the sidelines.

The former Wales back headed to Rodney Parade in the summer to continue his recovery from a knee injury after being released by the Ospreys.

Allen has not played since the blow against Ulster in September 2019 and remains some way off a return to action.

The 28-year-old suffered a foot injury that has pushed his progress back and he is not likely to feature for the Dragons in the near future.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan frequently laments the size of his budget but believes the signing of Allen was a worthwhile gamble.

“The reality of being at the Dragons is that we have to take a risk sometimes to see if we can add value to the squad,” said Ryan.

“At the moment that took a little bit of a four or five-week step back but he is starting to come out of the other end and we will support him to see if we can get Cory back on the field and into a Dragons shirt.

“I'll make the assessments about whether a risk is worthwhile. It doesn't mean that everything works out for you but if we don't take risks then we wouldn't get that type of quality.

“At times you have to make those decisions and we will have to wait and see how that risk plays out, we don't know yet.”

The Dragons field Aneurin Owen and Adam Warren in midfield against Lyon this evening while Jamie Roberts and Jack Dixon are other options along with wing Jared Rosser, who has been trialled as a 13.

Six-times capped Allen, who is also a Wales sevens international, said in September that he was relishing a return to play.

"My time here so far has been very encouraging and I am making great progress and hopefully not too far off returning,” said the former Cardiff and Ospreys back, who trained with the Dragons throughout the summer before signing a deal.

"I'm really excited by what I've seen so far and I can't wait to get out on the field with the boys."