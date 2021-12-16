The Welsh Government has issued new guidance for people to follow this Christmas to help slow the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus.
It comes as Nightclubs are set to close after Boxing Day and the return of the two-metre social distancing rule for shops and workplaces.
As part of the plans, First Minister Mark Drakeford will set out on Friday, people are being urged to follow five steps to stay safe this Christmas.
The advice is as follows:
- People should get vaccinated – and should attend a booster appointment as a priority.
- If you’re going out, going Christmas shopping or visiting people –a lateral flow test is advised. If it’s positive, you should not go out.
- Indoor meetings need to make sure they’re well ventilated.
- Space out when socialising and leave at least a day between events.
- Reiterating the call for social distancing, wearing a face covering and washing your hands.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “This year a smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas. The fewer people we see, the less chance we have of catching or passing on the virus.
Read more:
- Schools told to prepare for return to remote learning
- How hard is it to get lateral flow tests in Newport?
“Please enjoy Christmas with your nearest and dearest – and think about meeting up with wider circles of friends when the threat posed by the omicron variant has passed over.
“I also want to thank the many thousands of people who will be working this Christmas to keep us safe – especially all those who have cancelled their plans to work in the vaccination centres across Wales to increase our protection against this awful virus.”
The First Minister will address a media briefing on Friday lunchtime. Follow the South Wales Argus for updates.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment