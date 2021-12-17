LIVE: First Minister 'cannot rule out' more restrictions after Christmas as Omicron spreads

Wales to have further restrictions after Christmas
- Mark Drakeford confirms there will be no further restrictions implemented before Christmas but cannot rule out adding more restrictions to those coming into place on December 27
- First Minister to address Wales in a covid press conference at lunchtime.
- Nightclubs in Wales to close on December 27
- Social distancing rules to return on December 27
- Advice to have a small Christmas and reduce contact.
