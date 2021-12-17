South Wales Argus
LIVE: First Minister 'cannot rule out' more restrictions after Christmas as Omicron spreads

Wales to have further restrictions after Christmas

By Elizabeth Birt

    Mark Drakeford confirms there will be no further restrictions implemented before Christmas but cannot rule out adding more restrictions to those coming into place on December 27
  • First Minister to address Wales in a covid press conference at lunchtime.
  • Nightclubs in Wales to close on December 27
  • Social distancing rules to return on December 27
  • Advice to have a small Christmas and reduce contact.