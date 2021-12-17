DRAGONS full-back Ioan Davies has joined Jersey Reds on a short-term loan.
The 22-year-old has joined Rodney Parade teammate Luke Yendle at the English Championship club after having limited chances since signing permanently from Cardiff.
The former Wales U20s international arrived on loan in February and made four appearances in the Rainbow Cup.
However, Davies has failed to feature so far this season and director of rugby has moved wing Jonah Holmes and fly-half Josh Lewis to 15 after Jordan Williams broke his hand in Glasgow.
He has already trained with Jersey and is in contention for a debut in the home fixture with London Scottish this weekend.
