WHAT do a Dalek, Superman and Humpty Dumpty all have in common? Besides being creations that we’re used to seeing on the TV and in films – they will all, of course, be up for sale at a shop in Risca when it opens today, Saturday.

“Well, I’m not sure the Dalek is – I think it’s just here for show,” said owner Danielle Cavanagh.

Together with her partner Ed Shirley, they’ve spent their time during the lockdowns fixing up the showroom at Ebenezer’s Emporium – Risca’s quirkiest shop, which has been closed to customers for almost two years.

The shop is full of life-size figures such as this Dalek.

Owned by the Powell family since 1963, Ebenezer's Emporium has been through various guises, including a car showroom, a general hardware store and a luxury bathroom shop.

It’s now a self-styled “cabinet of curiosities”, offering eclectic ornaments, furniture, artworks and life-size animal and celebrity figures.

The Argus was invited to go behind the scenes as the shop prepared for its grand re-opening.

Some items in the store have been used on film sets.

“It’s been a labour of love,” Ms Cavanagh said.

“Ed and I moved here during the first lockdown from Bristol – just across the road from the shop. I’m a swim instructor and Ed is a self-employed gardener.

“We knocked on the door one day to ask about when it was opening, and the owner Sam [Powell] invited us in and asked us if we wanted a job doing up the showroom and of course we said yes!

“We just all connected really well and shared a similar vision of what we’d like to do to get the shop opened again.”

But getting to that point has been a bit of a journey for the pair.

The shop still considers itself a bathroom store too.

“We’ve had quite a few setbacks," said Ms Cavanagh. "At one point we had to sort the roof out because that was leaking and we’re still waiting to get heating sorted for the building.

“But we can’t deny it’s been such a fun experience for us both.”

And there’s plenty to feast your eyes upon – from typical bathroomware, tables and chairs, to the life-size figures that have found their way into film sets on the odd occasion.

It’s a place that prides itself on bringing pieces from all four corners of the world to Risca.

Most of what you see is up for grabs.

“There really is something for everyone here,” Ms Cavanagh added.

“We’ve got such an eclectic collection of things from all over the world – it’s a real trove of treasures.

“The shop has a worldwide appeal as well – we met someone who lives in Dubai that has items from the shop – it’s incredible.”

The couple say fixing up the shop has been a great way to get know more people in the area.

“We’ve met lots of people that have told us their memories of the shop," said Ms Cavanagh. "Some have even kept receipts of things they’ve bought from here years ago!”

The shop is filled with things from around the globe.

After two years of peering through the windows, from 10am today people will once again be able to wander around the wonders of Ebenezer’s Emporium.

Ms Cavanagh said: “We’ll be open from 10am till 6pm on Saturday – we’ll have plenty of mulled wine and festive cheer to go round so we’re hoping for a good turnout.”

Moving forward, Ms Cavanagh hopes to open the shop a couple of days a week, but will also take appointments as well as pushing the store online.