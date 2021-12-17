PREGNANT women will now be prioritised for coronavirus vaccinations after new advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The Welsh Government has confirmed that the JCVI has now advised that pregnant women should be considered as a clinical risk group and should therefore be prioritised for getting their Covid-19 vaccination.

All mothers-to-be should contact their health board to arrange getting a first or second vaccine dose, but those who are waiting for a booster jab will be contacted by their health board – so do not need to contact anyone.

“For any mother to be, getting their first, second and booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is one of the most important things they can do to protect themselves and their unborn baby against coronavirus and, particularly against the new omicron variant,” said health minister Eluned Morgan.

“The number of pregnant women coming forward for vaccination has been lower than we would want it to be, and this places mothers and their babies at risk.

“Based on the data about safety, together with the increased risk from Covid-19, the JCVI has advised that pregnant women should be considered as a clinical risk group and prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination.

“We strongly encourage all mothers to contact their health boards to make an appointment to have their first or second dose if they have not yet been vaccinated. Women waiting for a booster will be contacted by their health board.”