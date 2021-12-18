A PAEDOPHILE was warned he faces a long prison sentence for sexually offences against schoolgirls aged between 11 and 15 and making more than 1,000 indecent images.
Jordan Parton, 22, of Constable Drive, Newport, pleaded guilty to 21 offences before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.
He admitted causing or inciting girls to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with girls.
Parton also pleaded guilty to making 285 category A, 171 category B and 741 category C indecent images of children.
The offences took place between September 20, 2019 and January 23, 2020.
Parton was remanded in custody by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke who adjourned sentence for the preparation of a report.
She said that would only go towards determining the length of the jail sentence the defendant will have to serve.
Parton was represented by Stuart John and the prosecution by Alexander Greenwood.
