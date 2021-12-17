THE NEW school term in Ceredigion will begin for pupils on Friday, January 7, it was announced this morning.
The move follows an announcement by Education Minister Jeremy Miles that every school will have two days to plan at the start of the new school term due to concerns about the coronavirus infection rate.
Now Ceredigion County Council are calling on all school staff and secondary school pupils to take lateral flow tests three times during the week before returning to school, including Monday, January 3, Wednesday, January 5, and Friday morning, January 7.
“Our priority is to ensure everyone’s safety whilst also maintaining an appropriate education provision for our pupils, added a spokesman.
“We are very grateful to our school staff for their commitment and hard work, meeting the challenges of the coronavirus and continuing to provide high quality education at the same time, whether in person or remotely.
“We also thank parents for their support during this challenging time and thank pupils for responding so well to all situations.”
“With cases rising in the county, no-one should attend school if they have any symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
“They should self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test – https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test. “
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.