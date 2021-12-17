TED Baker has launched its up to 50 per cent off sale and we're already filling up our baskets.

The luxury fashion retailer has slashed the prices across its women's and men's items just in time for Christmas.

Whether you're looking for the perfect last-minute present or you want to splurge on something special for you, we've got you covered.

Here is a selection of some of the best deals from the Ted Baker sale so that you don't need to go hunting for a bargain.

To pair with your most glamorous festive outfit and Mariah on repeat.

The best deals in the Ted Baker sale

Wool wrap short coat

Whether you want to chase away the winter blues in an electric blue or want to dress to impress in pink, Ted Baker has got the coat for you.

Available in four colours, you won't need to sacrifice comfort for fashion this Christmas.

Pick it up for 40 percent off at just £165.

Puff shoulder floral mini dress

Save yourself some cash without losing any style with this Zebra striped jersey dress.

Dress to impress whatever you have planned this season because even a Zoom Quiz is an event to look your best.

Add it to your basket for £90.

Counting down to a cosy Christmas? We've got just the thing.



📸: thomas.m.lloyd pic.twitter.com/O58ONPEEoV — Ted Baker (@ted_baker) December 14, 2021

Puffer quilted leather crossbody bag

Available in purple and black, this quilted leather bag is a must-have addition to your winter wardrobe.

It is currently 30 per cent off and is available in blue and black.

Make it yours for £105.

Long Jacquard Sweater

With a long winter ahead, a long jacquard sweater like this is something you're gonna want to have in your cupboard.

Down from £165, the stylish sweater is 50 per cent off.

It can be yours for £82 now.

Exaggerated sleeve animal print dress

This exaggerated sleeve animal print dress is your secret weapon this festive season.

Reduced from £195, you can now get it for half price and just in time for that Christmas zoom party.

Add it to your basket for £97.