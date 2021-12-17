WITH more of us returning to our kitchen tables to work from home, it marks the return of loungewear fashion.

Loungewear was once reserved for lazy Sundays spent on the sofa, nursing a sore head post-night out and bingeing trash TV.

But the pandemic saw us replace working dress codes like shirts and tailored trousers with comfy clothes.

From sweats and onesies to matching shorts and crops, loungewear is now a versatile wardrobe staple.

Here's a look at some of the best loungewear on sale right now.

Boohoo

Fashion brand boohoo is currently offering up to 80% off loungewear, from those made for lazy days to a new work from home wardrobe.

This almost 70s inspired rusty Collared Lounge Knitted Playsuit is ideal for cosy evenings but works just as well for daily errands.

The Collared Lounge Knitted Playsuit has now been dropped from £22 to £8.

This Fleece Crop Lounge Set is perfect for cold Winter days - now £28, from £35.

Alternatively, fashion lovers can sport this striking Knitted Long Sleeve Jumpsuit With Tie Waist - in camel or black.

Wear it for home working from your sofa - or pair it with barely-there heels for date night glam or trainers for casual daytime wear.

You can now get 65 per cent off Boohoo's Knitted Long Sleeve Jumpsuit With Tie Waist - costing just £12.

You can find the full loungewear collection via the boohoo website.

Missguided

Missguided has lots of loungewear options - from comfy maternity sweatshirt and over bump joggers to a stylish lilac v neck collared jumper.

Even better, Missguided has dropped prices down on some items - so there's a real chance to find some loungewear bargains.

Highlights in Missguided's loungewear section include the chocolate co ord mg repeat print wide leg trousers; matching orange loopback wide leg joggers and an oversized hoodie or the olive borg teddy extreme zip through sweatshirt.

Other highlights include Missguided's white stripe rugby sweater dress, stone coloured notch neck polo fleeceback sweatshirt and the blue short sleeve smock dress.

Full loungewear collection here via Missguided's website.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has some fantastic brands and ranges containing classy loungewear options.

You can opt for a bold Pure Silk Long Sleeve Top and the funky Cotton Rich Reversible Funnel Neck Sweatshirt from Seasalt.

As a more classic and timeless take on loungewear, you can also try the Knitted Rib Sleeve Relaxed Hoodie - available in blue, black, camel, navy, moss green and onyx.

A more simple loungewear option includes the M&S Cosy Knit Lounge Relaxez-vous Sweatshirt and Joggers.

You can find the full M&S loungewear collection here.

The White Company

For those looking for high quality loungewear, the White Company has some options that will last longer - despite being a little pricier.

It could also work as a great last minute gift which still has a special meaning.

The White Company has lots of beautiful loungewear options - from responsibly sourced wool and cashmere Double-Jersey Pull-On Crop Trousers in navy and Chunky-Rib Cashmere Hoodie.

The full collection can be found via the White Company website.

SimplyBe

SimplyBe has a collection of loungewear options - ideal for curvier body types and fans of pops of colour.

If you're looking for loungewear you can take from Winter to Spring, SimplyBe has lots of colourful outfits for less.

There's the classic black Side Stripe Legging for £10.45 and Quilted Balloon Crew Neck Sweatshirt in pink for £20.80.

The Peach Sweat Tunic is a unique loungewear colour option - available via the SimplyBe website for £17.60.

SimplyBe also has this Lilac Slim Jogger for £11.70 - an ideal loungewear choice for all seasons.

One of the most stylish SimplyBe options includes the brand new Pretty Secrets set - a soft oversized poncho complete with a satin trimmed kangaroo pocket and wide leg trouser set.