STREETS and houses around Gwent are twinkling with Christmas lights and Noel England, of St Andrews Close, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, has sent in these images of his handy work.

Noel, who is 38 and works in manufacturing for Just Rollers, lives with his parnter Nikki Day, and their family.

He said: "I do it because I love Christmas - with a name like Noel how can I not.

"My step daughter is visually impaired and reacts to lights. I also love the way people react and smile especially the children so I added more this year.

"I've made 3D presents from kebab sticks and glue from a hot glue gun and added lights, a reindeer, a North Pole sign, a light up snow man made from plastic cups, and a plant pot painted and turned upside down for a hat and a table cloth cut for a scarf.

"If I don't need to buy it I will make it from anything I can find or reuse.

"It took me about three weeks in between work, football and being a parent to my own two daughters as well as my step daughter. Some days in the rain and wind we had. I do it every year now and I add more and more lights and always thinking of new ideas I can make.

"I have been thinking about doing it for charity next year as Christmas is all about giving, making people smile and happy. Especially after the hard time everyone has had for the past two years due to covid.

"Christmas is special to me as I always remember watching Santa Claus the movie with my parents every year, how happy and excited we felt on Christmas morning, my parents taking us for a drive to see the lights all around.

"All the weeks of hard work makes it all worth while when you see a child's reaction when they see the lights, it reminds me how I was as a child.

"The neighbours love the light display I do. They look forward to what I'm going to come up with the following year, but they also think I'm bonkers at the same time."

If you have a fantastic lights display and want to share it with us contact jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk.