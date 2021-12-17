BROADCASTER and practising GP Dr Dawn Harper led a galaxy of celebrities and influential people from the medical world in applauding the winners and finalists of the fifth annual South Wales Argus Health and Care Awards, held in association with Western Power Distribution, writes Sue Bradley.

The recipients of 16 accolades were announced during a live broadcast on the Argus Facebook page last night, with scores of people tuning in to watch the glittering ceremony and send messages of praise and support.

The headline winners of the outstanding achievement award were Jill Bowen and Jonathan Pearce, both specialist practitioners providing bereavement support at Hospice of the Valleys in Blaenau Gwent.

They were recognised for the education workshops they’ve been offering within schools, community groups and local authority services to enable others to gain reassurance and confidence when it comes to having conversations with children about death, dying and bereavement, and providing support when appropriate.

“We want to make grief ‘everyone’s business’,” said Jill.

The pair, who also received the ‘adolescent and child health care award’, sponsored by Coleg Gwent, accepted the accolades on behalf of the entire team at Hospice of the Valleys.

The care hero award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Freemasons, went to Kirby Nicklin, activities organiser and care worker at the Ty Mair Care Home in Llanelli.

The care home worker of the year, sponsored by Western Power Distribution, is Julie Lanchester-Harding of Ty Coch Nursing Home in Llanishen.

Alice Mowat, office manager of the Claremont Court Care Home in Newport, won the health care employer award, supported by the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

Jenna Shier of Bluebird Care in Newport received the domiciliary care worker award, sponsored by Newport City Council.

The practice educators team at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board won the health care trainer award, sponsored by Nuffield Health.

District nurse Carla Pewtner was honoured with the excellence in nursing care award, sponsored by the Royal College of Nursing Wales.

The dementia carer award, sponsored by Tovey Bros, went to Simon Griffiths of Bluebird Care, Newport, while the palliative end of the life category was won by Dr David Millar-Jones, a GP at Oak Street Surgery in Cwmbran.

The Older Adult Psychiatric Liaison Team was a finalist in no fewer than three categories and won the mental health award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society.

The GP practice of the year, sponsored by St Joseph’s Hospital, is St David’s Clinic in Belle Vue Terrace, Newport.

The private healthcare staff member of the year is Lee Elmer of The Priory Nursing and Residential Home in Llandogo.

The pharmacy of the year award, sponsored by the Museum of Military Medicine, went to Pontnewydd Pharmacy.

The advanced diagnostic team at St Joseph’s Hospital received the innovation in patient care in the private health sector accolade, while Bridge Dental Care in Newbridge was honoured for excellence in customer care in the private health care sector.

Speaking at this year’s South Wales Argus Health and Care Awards, editor Gavin Thompson spoke of the extraordinary work that continued month after month as Covid-19 continued to keep Wales, and the rest of the world, in its grip.

He praised the way in which those in the medical profession were battling to maintain the vaccine booster programme, deal with the backlog of delayed treatments and look after those who had not been to see their GP because of concerns over coronavirus, or because they did not want to be a ‘burden’.

“Given these challenges, I don’t think celebrating the hard work of our health and care workers has ever been more important,” he said.

“I can only imagine the hours they have had to work to get people back on their feet.

“I hope all our finalists realise how grateful we all are for their efforts.”