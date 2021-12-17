KEVIN Ellison will be out for two months with facial injuries after being attacked on Newport County AFC’s Christmas night out.

The 42-year-old midfielder needs surgery after an incident in Bristol city centre in the early hours of Sunday.

Ellison has featured in County’s last 18 matchday squads but will miss the festive period and January’s fixtures in League Two.

The County squad had been given permission for a team night out, organised by the players, over the Severn Bridge after their 2-1 win over Port Vale.

"Kevin was attacked over the weekend and sustained facial injuries that will leave him out for a period of time," said manager James Rowberry.

"It's now under investigation but Kevin is okay, I have spoken to him every other day and he is in the safe hands of the medical team.

"It was a players' night out, Kevin hasn't done anything wrong. It was only him involved.

"He is probably looking at six to eight weeks but he is still his chirpy self, which is a good thing.

"He is still able to talk, chat and give me and the rest of the lads a bit of stick, so he is okay."

Morecambe legend Ellison is in his second season with County and is combining his playing commitments with a role coaching the development team.

The Liverpudlian scored the Exiles’ first goal of the season and came off the bench for his 14th appearance of 2021/22 in the final stages against Vale to help secure the three points.

He has featured in 23 of 27 matchday squads but will remain an influential figure despite being out of action.

"He will still play a part from a coaching point of view," said Rowberry. "He is someone that I lean on with his experience and so do the other players.

"Nothing has changed on that side of it and his input and influence around the building will still be there."

Avon and Somerset Police said they unable to provide a response without specific details of where and when the incident took place.