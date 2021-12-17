A FURTHER 438 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Gwent, as well as one death in the region, Public Health Wales has confirmed.

Across Wales, 3,129 new cases were reported in the latest 24-hour period, and three new deaths in the country.

In Gwent, Caerphilly recorded 122 new cases, Newport 119, Monmouthshire 87, Torfaen 73 and Blaenau Gwent 37.

Blaenau Gwent’s figure was the lowest number of new cases of any local authority in Wales for the second day running.

Cardiff reported the most new cases in Wales with 408.

Here are where the latest cases have been reported:

Blaenau Gwent: 37

Caerphilly: 122

Monmouthshire: 87

Newport: 119

Torfaen: 73

Anglesey: 105

Conwy: 92

Denbighshire: 115

Flintshire: 165

Gwynedd: 117

Wrexham: 141

Cardiff: 408

Vale of Glamorgan: 167

Bridgend: 93

Merthyr Tydfil: 52

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 183

Carmarthenshire: 165

Ceredigion: 51

Pembrokeshire: 152

Powys: 104

Neath Port Talbot: 84

Swansea: 266

Unknown location: 13

Resident Outside Wales: 224

The number of new cases reported in Wales is an increase from yesterday’s figure of 2,889, though the figure for Gwent is slightly lower than the 510 new cases reported yesterday.