A FURTHER 438 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Gwent, as well as one death in the region, Public Health Wales has confirmed.
Across Wales, 3,129 new cases were reported in the latest 24-hour period, and three new deaths in the country.
In Gwent, Caerphilly recorded 122 new cases, Newport 119, Monmouthshire 87, Torfaen 73 and Blaenau Gwent 37.
Blaenau Gwent’s figure was the lowest number of new cases of any local authority in Wales for the second day running.
Cardiff reported the most new cases in Wales with 408.
Here are where the latest cases have been reported:
Blaenau Gwent: 37
Caerphilly: 122
Monmouthshire: 87
Newport: 119
Torfaen: 73
Anglesey: 105
Conwy: 92
Denbighshire: 115
Flintshire: 165
Gwynedd: 117
Wrexham: 141
Cardiff: 408
Vale of Glamorgan: 167
Bridgend: 93
Merthyr Tydfil: 52
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 183
Carmarthenshire: 165
Ceredigion: 51
Pembrokeshire: 152
Powys: 104
Neath Port Talbot: 84
Swansea: 266
Unknown location: 13
Resident Outside Wales: 224
The number of new cases reported in Wales is an increase from yesterday’s figure of 2,889, though the figure for Gwent is slightly lower than the 510 new cases reported yesterday.
