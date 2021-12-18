A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LAWRENCE MARK SEIVWRIGHT, 37, of Gaer Vale, Newport, was jailed for 17 weeks after he pleaded guilty to six counts of stealing goods, which included meat, aftershave and chocolate, from Tesco and Boots between November 1 and December 9.

He was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge following his release from prison.

DANIEL RICHARD TAMPLIN, 36, of Union Road, Solihull, near Birmingham, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted dumping waste at Barleyfield Industrial Estate, Brynmawr, on or around February 28, 2018.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £2,792 in costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG WHITEHEAD, 32, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he was found guilty following a trial of dangerous driving in a Vauxhall Corsa car on Monnow Way on December 9, 2020.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 18 months and has to pay £748 in costs and a surcharge.

RAYMOND CHARLES GIBSON, 73, of Coulson Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL BAYLON, 26, of West Street, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Church Road, Gelligaer, on July 2.

He was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEANNE STEIN, 39, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 15 months after she admitted drink driving with 44 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Lighthouse Road on July 24.

She was ordered to pay £458 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CARIAD THERESA HALVEY, 32, of Brynmynach Avenue, Ystrad Mynach, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting a police officer on January 31.

She was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

CALLUM EVAN CHEESE, 23, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on August 30.

TARIQ EDWARDS, 34, of Holly Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARYL ARTHUR CONSTANCE, 49, of Cae Melin, Little Mill, near Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.