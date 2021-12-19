A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

SADIKUR RAHMAN, 24, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Union Road West, Abergavenny, on June 8.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYLE RHODES, 22, of Navigation Road, Risca, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted assault by beating and the criminal damage of an e-cigarette stand on October 27.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

PETER GRIST, 31, of Greenfield Street, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 65 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Heol Adam, Gelligaer, on November 24.

He was ordered to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMANTHA HAMER, 37, of Dyffryn Court, Abercarn, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

BIAO HE, 56, of Commercial Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

OLUMIDE SAMUEL, 31, of Brigantine Close, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £475 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Queensway on May 13.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

NATHAN RYAN SHAW, 32, of St Teilo's Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Dan Y Bryn on May 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JASON WRIGHT, 51, of Watch House Parade, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAMON COURTS, 36, of Emlyn Road, Talywain, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.