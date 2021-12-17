THE Dragons’ clash with Lyon at Rodney Parade tonight will go ahead but all European fixtures between UK and French clubs on Saturday and Sunday have been postponed.
The Challenge Cup and Champions Cup schedule has been ravaged because of new travel restrictions brought in by the French government.
However, Lyon are already in Wales ahead of the Rodney Parade clash (kick-off 8pm) and will be back in France by the time the restrictions come into force.
A statement read: “Following a meeting of the EPCR Board today it has been decided that due to current exceptional circumstances, round two matches in the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup between French and UK clubs scheduled for tomorrow and Sunday are postponed.
“This is a consequence of new travel measures between the UK and France which are being introduced by the French Government.
“The board received briefings from the three professional leagues which included updated information from the respective governments, however, there were insufficient assurances that these matches would not be at risk.”
The games between Bath and Stade Rochelais, Sale and Clermont Auvergne, Scarlets and Bordeaux-Begles, Toulouse and Wasps and Stade Francais and Bristol have been postponed in the Champions Cup, in addition to those already scratched due to Covid cases.
Worcester won’t host Biarritz in the Challenge Cup while Brive won’t head to London Irish.
“All other round two matches scheduled for this evening, and over the weekend, will go ahead as planned,” continued the statement.
The Dragons lost to Perpignan last weekend, host Lyon and head to Benetton in January before an April group finale against Gloucester in Newport.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.