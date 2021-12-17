AN UPGRADE of Abergavenny bus station is due to be completed by the end of March, it has been confirmed.

A motion put before a full meeting of Monmouthshire council on Thursday raised concern that the current provision is “unfit for purpose”.

Abergavenny councillor Tudor Thomas called for an upgrade of the station due to concern about the facilities.

The motion, which was defeated, called for bus shelters to be replaced to stop people getting wet, access for people with mobility issues to be improved, measures to stop cars accessing ‘no entry’ lanes and bus timetables which are easier to read.

Three enclosed bus shelters at the station were removed in February to help social distancing, but Cllr Thomas said the replacements do not provide shelter.

“If you stand in the two bus shelters that are there you get wet and you are blown apart,” he said.

However Cllr Jane Pratt, cabinet member for infrastructure and neighbourhood services, said works to improve the station are already planned and due to be completed by March 31, following a successful funding application to Welsh Government for £180,000.

These include an increase in size of stand one’s platform to allow a larger new shelter to be installed, with information boards and tactile paving.

Stand two will be removed completely to allow a flow of traffic through the bus station.

All platforms will have dropped kerbs and tactile paving, with clear marking between platforms.

In addition the island at the end of stand five will be removed to provide better access, but retaining the pavement and parking for taxis.

Bays two and three of the coach parking area will be hatched out with no parking to ensure access for buses is maintained.

Signage will also be provided at the no entry and to the bus station entrance marked with allowed vehicles, and signage will be at the back of the coach parking bays to state parking conditions and which vehicles are allowed and between what times.

Dedicated motorcycle parking bays will be provided outside the café area, while relining work will reinstate marked bays and no entry areas.

Following the works, Cllr Pratt said a study of the bus station will be carried out to develop plans to create a new transport hub.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Pratt said the planned works will “improve the experience of those travelling by bus to and from the bus station”.

“I am confident that these works will make a real difference for residents of the town,” she said.