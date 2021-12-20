A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

GARETH BALL, 41, of Clarence Place, Newport, was jailed for 27 weeks after he admitted stealing gift sets worth £400 from Boots on November 26, clothes worth £53 from Primark on December 13 and possession of amphetamine and cannabis.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

CALLUM HODGES, 24, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A467 in Newport on June 29.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JACK BERESFORD, 26, of Rutherford Hill, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop on November 14.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for two years and must pay £1,395 in compensation and a surcharge.

KELLY GWILYM, 35, of Derwendeg Avenue, Cefn Fforest, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSEPH HALE, 36, of Rose Walk, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JACK PUGH, 35, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARLIE RUSSELL, 31, of Commercial Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAMUEL KISHAN TAKAHASHI, 30, of West Market Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GREAME CRIBBES, 50, of Bedwas Road, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

FLORIN SAMIR GHEREBEN, 21, of Bedford Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAMANTHA JANE LANGFORD, 33, of Bryn Siriol, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.