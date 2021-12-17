A BLUEPRINT to revitalise a town in Blaenau Gwent has been agreed by councillors.

At Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Executive committee meeting on Wednesday, December 15, councillors discussed the Ebbw Vale Placemaking Plan.

The plan was put together for the council by Cardiff based The Urbanists planning and design.

The council’s director of regeneration and community services, Richard Crook said: “Town centres have been a regeneration priority over the last few years, and in order to create a vision we’ve been developing these plans.”

He added that they were also a legal requirement by the Welsh Government and that a plan for Nantyglo and Brynmawr had already been agreed.

Work on the Tredegar and Abertillery plans is also expected to be finished by next summer, with another for Blaina to follow soon after.

Mr Crook said: “These plans take a broad look at the town, which is why areas such as Eugene Cross Park are included.

“Because we’re looking at how Ebbw Vale works, to be consistent the same approach will be taken with Tredegar and Abertillery.”

He explained that the plan would set out six ambitions for the town,

Mr Crook added: “Getting the vision agreed then allows the council to go and find the funding for projects over the next few years.

“The detail will be in the project list and there will be consultation around these.”

Executive committee member for regeneration and economic development, Cllr Dai Davies said: “This is the first phase, the delivery plan will put meat on the bones, it’s important we look at the wider town area.”

He hoped that the various plans would eventually be able “link” across Blaenau Gwent.

Cllr Davies also believed that setting up forums for the council to discuss projects with other groups and interested parties would lead to “cross fertilization” of ideas.

When these ideas are firmed up as projects Cllr Davies even believed that bids for funding could be made to the UK Government’s controversial Levelling Up fund.

Cllr Davies added that “sustainability” of projects is key, as in the past things had been built that couldn’t be “maintained” and that would need to be embedded in the delivery plan.

Council leader Cllr Nigel Daniels said: “Sustainability has to be the biggest lesson learned from previous projects.

“I welcome the commitment and consistency in the approach to all the towns in our borough, it’s a very good starting point and we look forward to it rolling out across our areas.”

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the plan.

The six core ambitions of the plan are:

Establish the high street as a ‘test-bed’ for new business but also cultivate an environment of growth for existing businesses.

Create a series of new entrance into the town centre that open up the high street, enhance the retail environment, and create space for new homes, work and leisure uses.

Revitalise the connections between the town centre and The Works to give pedestrians & cyclists greater choice, reliability, and quality.

Transform The Works into a vibrant destination.

Establish Eugene Cross Park as a regionally renowned sporting destination that caters for specialist, elite and community teams and improve its connections to the town centre and The Works.

Transform the Civic Centre site and its surrounding area into an exemplary neighbourhood of modern homes in a green sustainable setting.