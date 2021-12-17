ANOTHER further preliminary hearing will be held ahead of the domestic violence trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs.
Giggs, 47, who was not in court for the hearing on Friday at Manchester Crown Court, is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.
He is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 last year.
Giggs has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Friday’s 20-minute hearing focused on administrative matters.
Judge Hilary Manley ruled a directions hearing should take place on January 11, for which Giggs is again excused attendance. The trial date remains fixed for January 24.
Giggs is on leave from his position as manager of Wales who he won 64 caps for as a player.
In his time at Old Trafford, the club won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.
He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.
