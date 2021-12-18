FROM sparkling earrings to classic charms, Pandora is the perfect place to look for Christmas gifts without breaking the bank.
There is plenty to choose from and we've rounded up our favourite pieces for under £25.
Perfect for a stocking filler or a gift for that special someone, Pandora has a huge selection of glitzy jewellery at a bargain price.
Pandora jewellery is great for capturing memories - which is what Christmas is all about!
Our favourite Pandora pieces for under £25
We love this Wavy Fancy Pink Murano Glass Charm which is just £20 and will brighten up any silver bracelet.
Why not treat yourself or someone you love to this Pandora ME Girl Pride Mini Dangle, priced at £19.
In the same collection is this Pandora ME Nature Single Stud Earring which comes with a set of five eye0catching sparkling stones.
This Butterflies Spacer Charm is a lovely tone of blue and pink and will add a colourful touch to your bracelet.
Pandora has the perfect care kit for your jewellery, great for polishing up your sterling silver, 14ct gold or plated metal jewellery.
It comes with a Pandora-approved cleaning solution, a soft brush and a handling tray for £15.
Look on the Pandora website for more gift ideas and dazzling jewellery.
