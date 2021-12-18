WITH Christmas just days away, some of us aren’t as organised as we’d like to be. Gift shopping can be so arduous, and when you can’t find the perfect present sometimes it just slips your mind!

But with the big day nearing, if the panic has set in don’t worry, Samsung has got you sorted with these last-minute gift ideas.

From TVs to watches, fridges to hoovers; we’ve made a list of the best last-minute gifts you can buy from Samsung for your loved ones this Christmas.

Samsung TV gifts

The Samsung QN900A

This TV comes in three different sizes: 65”, £4,999, 75”, £5,999 and 85”, £9,999.

It has an immersive 3D audio experience and amazing picture quality with the Quantum Matrix Technology Pro.

Find out more and buy it here.

Frame TV (Samsung)

Samsung Frame TV

The Samsung Frame TV comes in various sizes:

32”, £399

43”, £899

50”, £1,099

55”, £1,199

65”, £1,299

75”, £1,999

The Frame TV brings art and entertainment into your home with its QLED 4K and Dual LED technology.

When users aren’t watching TV on The Frame it turns into a blank canvas to showcase fabulous art pieces or even cherished family photographs.

Buy it here.

The Customisable Bezel for The Frame TV

Through the brand-new UK digital platform, theframebezel.com, customers are now able to pre-order their choice of bezel from an initial range comprising 10 colours to help match their Frame TV to their interior space.

You can buy it here for £129.

The Samsung Sero TV (Samsung)

The Samsung Sero TV

For £999 you can treat your loved ones (or, yourself) to the Samsung Sero TV. This TV provides a great mobile optimised experience, so it’s perfect for social media fans.

The screen can rotate between landscape and portrait, meaning its allows for perfectly mirrored content to scroll through Instagram, go on Snapchat and scroll through TikTok.

Find out more and buy it here.

The Samsung QN900A & The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor (Samsung)

Samsung gaming monitor gifts

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

Thus Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is £1,849 and is available in 49”. It boasts comfortable 1000R curvature, immersive interaction and perfect picture quality through its quantum Mini-Led picture.

It has a 49” curved screen, HDR2000 resolution and 240Hz Refresh Rate.

Find out more and buy it here.

Samsung Soundbar gifts

The Samsung Q-Series Soundbar HW-Q950A

This soundbar will give an amazing cinematic sound to your music. The subwoofer has a total of 22 speakers, delivering incredible audio, ensuring listeners will hear every single detail.

Find out more and buy it here.

Samsung Fridges

Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator

This comes in various sizes and prices:

Bespoke Fridges & Freezers 1.85m (1-Door) – RRP: £899.99-£999.99

Bespoke Classic Fridge Freezer 1.85m (2-Door) – RRP: £749.99-899.99

Bespoke Classic Fridge Freezer 2.03m (2-Door) – RRP: £999.99- £1,349.99

This is the ultimate splurge for interior design enthusiasts. There’s 14 colours and finishes to choose from and a new customisable range.

Find out more here.

The Samsung Jet™ 90 Pro (Samsung)

Samsung Vacuum gifts

The Samsung Jet™ 90 Pro

What could be better than the gift of a clean home? The Samsung Jet™ 90 Pro vacuum will gift just that.

With a huge 200W suction power, an airflow-boosting design and cyclonic filters, this works effectively and makes the air in your home as clean as the floors.

Find out more and buy it here.

