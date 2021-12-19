A MAN has been jailed after he armed himself with an axe, a metal bar and screwdriver.
Grant Cuthbert, 37, of Commercial Street, Newport, was found guilty in his absence of three counts of possession of an offensive weapon.
The offences took place on Dolphin Street in the Pill area of the city on September 10.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard that “given his demeanour there had been a risk of serious disorder”.
Cuthbert was jailed for six months and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge following his release from prison.
The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the axe, metal bar and screwdriver.
