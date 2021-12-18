ROBBIE Willmott didn't know if he would be at Newport County AFC this season, let alone playing the role of midfield enforcer.

The versatile midfielder has been a key figure for the Exiles in the first half of the campaign, playing in 20 of 27 games in all competitions.

The 31-year-old spent the start of the year on loan at Exeter and his time in Newport looked over.

Yet he signed a fresh deal in the summer and has played a pivotal role under former manager Michael Flynn, caretaker boss Wayne Hatswell and now James Rowberry.

Willmott has spent most of his career as a winger who can fill gaps elsewhere.

Now he is the deep-lying midfielder who can pull the strings and allow lively loanees Finn Azaz and Ollie Cooper cause problems higher up the pitch.

It is a remarkable turnaround for a player who first played for County in the National League in January 2013.

"I didn't know if I'd be here or not after going out on loan, I didn't know if I would re-sign," admitted Wilmott.

"Then at the start of the season I was playing further up in a number 10 role with freedom. We then changed to two holding midfielders and the brand of football we were playing suited me in that role.

"The gaffer has come in and trusted me in that position and I feel very comfortable with that enforcer role! It doesn't come naturally but I'm learning."

Robbie Willmott looks for options in the County midfield

Rowberry has given Willmott the nod because of his reading of the game but also his distribution skills, while he has also shown spikiness to go with his energy.

The stalwart had big boots to fill after the summer exit of Josh Sheehan but is being kept on his toes by rivals who are eyeing the XI.

"You have to be comfortable on the ball in the tight in the role and I've also got good players behind me in defence," he said.

"But I also know that if I have a drop in form then there are other players that can take my position in Ed Upson and Scot Bennett. I know I have to carry on my form."

Willmott's energy will be vital at Spotland as County bid to leapfrog Port Vale into third place.

After having to battle for successive comeback wins at Rodney Parade over Sutton and Vale, the stalwart is braced for another tight tussle.

"Rochdale should be further up the table with the squad that they have got," said Willmott. "We know that we are in for a tough game."