NEED some gift inspiration for the fitness fanatics in your life? Don’t worry, you’re not too late to pick up an incredible gift.

MyProtein has some great offerings this year that will make excellent gifts for the runners, gym-goers and fitness fans in your life.

And for those interested in health and wellbeing, subsidiary brands MyVegan and MyVitamins also have some great gift ideas to help you tick off your Christmas shopping list.

MyProtein Christmas gifts

Protein Pancake Mix

Give the gift of pancakes, what could be better?

Protein pancake mix from MyProtein starts at just £7.99 and comes in loads of flavours such as golden syrup, blueberry, chocolate and more!

Find out more and order the pancake mix here.

Metal Shaker

This metal shaker is just £10 and is perfect for gym goers. It is lightweight and durable and has a solid screw-top lid.

You can buy it here.

Resistance band, protein pancakes and metal shaker (MyProtein)

Resistance band

Getting to the gym isn’t always easy, especially if you’re isolating or choosing to spend more time at home. This resistance band is perfect for helping you get in your workout at home.

And better yet, it’s only £10!

Buy it here.

MyVitamin Christmas gifts

MyVitamins Skincare Christmas Gift Box

MyVitamins Skincare Christmas Gift Box (MyVitamin)

This Christmas gift box is a great gift for anyone who loves skincare. It comes complete with a collection of bestsellers worth over £80!

You can order it here for just £21.99.

Daily Multivitamin Tablets

Give the gift of health this year, this 180 tablet pack of multivitamins is just £15.99.

It includes all seven essential vitamins including vitamins A, C, D3, E, as well as thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin.

Buy it here.

MyVegan Christmas gifts

Myvegan EcoBottle

This water bottle is both stylish and eco-friendly. It was made in Sweden where the factory primarily operates on renewable energy and is composed of 98% sugar cane bio mass waste with a natural cork top and is carbon negative in production.

Buy it here.

Vegan snack box and Eco bottle (MyVegan)

Limited Edition Christmas Snack Box

This Christmas snack box has 10 vegan snacks to enjoy. Some of the products include:

Vegan Carb Crusher

Pea-Nut Square

Gooey Filled Cookie

Baked Cookie

Buy it here for just £21.99.

