It has been another incredibly challenging year for policing.

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have been far reaching, touching all facets of society and placing immense pressure on public services.

A new variant is now spreading in our communities and people continue to become seriously ill. People continue to become seriously ill. Please follow the latest safety guidance from trusted sources such as the Welsh Government, local councils and Public Health Wales, and help keep your community safe.

Policing was already stretched before the pandemic and will need time to recover. It is within this context that I have written my new Police and Crime Plan. The plan sets out my vision and priorities for Gwent Police for the next four years.

Throughout the summer we spoke with thousands of Gwent residents about their experiences of policing and what they would like to see the police focus their attentions on. Taking those views into account I have chosen to focus on five priorities that meet the needs of communities and ensure that Gwent Police are best placed to provide an effective police service.

These are:

• Keep neighbourhoods safe

• Combat serious crime

• Support victims and protect the vulnerable

• Increase community confidence in policing

• Drive sustainable policing.

The plan demonstrates the wide range of issues and challenges that we must tackle if we are to be successful in making Gwent a safer place. Both the Chief Constable and I are committed to the safety and well-being of the communities and residents of Gwent.

Thankfully, Gwent is a safe place to live and work, which is consistently reflected in the official crime statistics from Office of National Statistics. I have committed to increasing police officer posts in Gwent and I am proud that today we are in a much better position than when I was first elected in 2016, with more than 200 extra police officers serving our communities.

I will continue to build on the strong foundations already established and consolidate the successes achieved alongside Gwent Police and partners. Gwent is one of the safest places in the United Kingdom and I am steadfast in my commitment to ensuring this remains the case.

Gwent Police cannot provide an efficient and effective service without the right funding.

Almost 50 per cent of the police’s over all budget now comes from local council taxpayers and it is my responsibility to set the amount that you pay towards policing each month.

To make this decision, I must take into account the amount of money that the Chief Constable says Gwent Police needs, the annual financial settlement from the UK Government, and the affordability for local council tax payers.

Before making this decision I want to hear your views so please take a few minutes to complete my survey have your say - budget22-23.questionpro.com

Finally, I would like to finish my last column of 2020 by wishing you all a merry Christmas and a very happy new year.