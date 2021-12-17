DETECTIVES investigating the death of a man in Trellech in a suspected murder are renewing their appeal for information.

Matthew Oubridge, 56, from Chepstow, was found dead on Church Street in Trellech at approximately 8.40pm on Saturday, December 4.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Gwent Police officers are hoping to piece together Mr Oubridge's movements that afternoon, from approximately midday, and evening, and want to speak with anyone who may have seen or spoken to him.

A spokesman for the force said: “We believe Matthew left his home address in Chepstow at approximately 8pm on Saturday, December 4, and travelled in his silver Peugeot 207 [similar to that pictured] up the B4293 to Trellech, arriving at about 8.30pm.

“If you followed that route on that day and had sight or dashcam footage of Matthew please get in touch.

“If you were in the vicinity of Church Street, Trellech at around 8.30pm [on December 4] and have any information that could be relevant to the investigation, please also contact us.

“Witnesses have also reported a pedestrian walking on the B4293 near Itton at approximately 7.45pm. Again, if you have any information or dashcam relating to this, please get in touch.”

You can call Gwent Police on 101 quoting 2100424065, or direct message them via Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.