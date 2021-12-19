HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Jacket Potato - six-year-old, female Border Terrier Cross, she is a sweet girl who gives everyone the biggest smile, she would like a resident dog to snuggle with
Jam - seven-year-old, female Jug (Jack Russell cross Pug), she is a very waggy girl who is happy to see everyone. She can be quite timid, so would like a canine friend in her new home.
Logic - five-year-old, male Beagle, he is one of our longest stayers and would really like a home to call his own. Please adopt him.
Sheba - four-year-old, female German Shepherd, she is a lovely girl who can be an only dog, she walks well on a lead and loves snuggles.
Sutton - three-year-old, male French Bulldog, he is a very happy boy who is good with other dogs and can be an only dog. He is wonderful!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.