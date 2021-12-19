HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

South Wales Argus: Jacket Potato - six-year-old, female Border Terrier Cross, she is a sweet girl who gives everyone the biggest smile, she would like a resident dog to snuggle with

Jacket Potato - six-year-old, female Border Terrier Cross, she is a sweet girl who gives everyone the biggest smile, she would like a resident dog to snuggle with

South Wales Argus: Jam - seven-year-old, female Jug (Jack Russell cross Pug), she is a very waggy girl who is happy to see everyone. She can be quite timid, so would like a canine friend in her new home.

Jam - seven-year-old, female Jug (Jack Russell cross Pug), she is a very waggy girl who is happy to see everyone. She can be quite timid, so would like a canine friend in her new home.

South Wales Argus: Logic - five-year-old, male Beagle, he is one of our longest stayers and would really like a home to call his own. Please adopt him.

Logic - five-year-old, male Beagle, he is one of our longest stayers and would really like a home to call his own. Please adopt him.

South Wales Argus: Sheba - four-year-old, female German Shepherd, she is a lovely girl who can be an only dog, she walks well on a lead and loves snuggles.

Sheba - four-year-old, female German Shepherd, she is a lovely girl who can be an only dog, she walks well on a lead and loves snuggles.

South Wales Argus: Sutton - three-year-old, male French Bulldog, he is a very happy boy who is good with other dogs and can be an only dog. He is wonderful!

Sutton - three-year-old, male French Bulldog, he is a very happy boy who is good with other dogs and can be an only dog. He is wonderful!