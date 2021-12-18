For many this is the most wonderful time of the year and those with children, especially babies, it is a time they really look forward to.
So, we would love to see pictures of your baby looking festive and looking forward to their first Christmas.
All we need is a name and the month they were born in.
Just go to: www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/assignment/YFCPrSVd/ and fill in the form.