A GANG have been jailed after they repeatedly kicked a man before one of them smashed a beer bottle over his head.

Jack Heard, Ethan Griffin and Jordan Parfitt attacked Gavin Hook after an earlier confrontation with another man called Andrew Knight outside Cwrt Bleddyn Stores in Cwmbran.

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, said Heard had been armed with a wooden drawer and told how Parfitt had smashed a beer bottle over their victim’s head.

Jack Heard

Newport Crown Court heard how this caused blood to pour after it caused a five to six inch gash at the top of Mr Hook’s head.

Mr Cobbe told how the victim’s mother, Karen Hook, was pushed to the floor as she came to her son’s aid.

Heard, 23, of Corporation Road, Newport, and Griffin, also 23, of Twm Barlwm View, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to affray.

Ethan Griffin

Parfitt, 24, of Edison Ridge, Newport, pleaded guilty to wounding.

The offences took place on March 10.

Parfitt also appeared for sentence after carrying out three house break-ins in the Abersychan area of Pontypool and writing off a Ford Kuga SUV a week earlier.

The defendant admitted three counts of burglary and the aggravated vehicle taking of the Kuga after stealing its keys in one of the raids.

Jordan Parfitt

Parfitt, a third strike burglar, was confronted by the homeowners during two of the break-ins.

Hilary Roberts, for Heard, said if his client was determined to change his ways and play a meaningful part in his son’s life.

He asked if Heard could read a letter to the court via video link from prison which the judge allowed.

The defendant said: “I’m not going to make any excuses. I’ve taken my time inside to reflect on my actions and behaviour.

“It’s time for me to step up for my son and be the best dad I can for him.

“I can honestly say, this will be the last time you will see me in front of you.”

Stephen Thomas, representing Ethan Griffin, said his client was “not the instigator” of the violence and had been unarmed.

Ben Waters, mitigating for Parfitt, asked the court to take into account the defendant’s guilty pleas and added how he was looking to overcome his drug problem.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendants: “This was gang violence.

“The court has heard evidence that you Jack Heard had a bottle at some stage and a wooden draw and you punched Gavin Hook.

“All three of you were seen to kick him to the head and body and the incident came to an end, at least for a time, when you Jordan Parfitt then struck Gavin Hook over the head with a bottle causing a bad wound.”

Heard and Griffin were both jailed for 21 months and Parfitt was sent to prison for five years and one month.

The three will have to pay a victim surcharge following their release from custody.