CHILDREN are being welcomed back into the newly transformed Belle Vue play area.

Belle Vue Park, on Albert Crescent in Penarth, has a new and improved play area – following a four-week consultation and a £100,000 investment by the Vale of Glamorgan Council, children in Penarth can now explore the new and improved Belle Vue play area.

The park has been transformed into a modern space with new equipment, designed for a range of ages, from toddlers to 12-year-olds.

The new equipment includes:

  • Climbing frames
  • Swings
  • A dragon centerpiece.

The revamp has all been inspired by the theme of nature and dragons, which was decided following a public consultation.

The play area also accommodates children with additional needs, with inclusive equipment and sensory features including a cradle swing and sensory panels.

Cllr Kathryn McCaffer, Vale of Glamorgan Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Arts and Culture, said: “It is great to see the transformation at Belle Vue park and see the play area open for use again.

“The regeneration work has given the park a modern look, along with new equipment for a range of ages to enjoy.

“I hope that the new play area will provide local children with a fun space to enjoy playing outdoors.”

The Belle Vue redevelopment is part of a widespread programme to improve play areas across the Vale of Glamorgan.

