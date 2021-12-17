CHILDREN are being welcomed back into the newly transformed Belle Vue play area.
Belle Vue Park, on Albert Crescent in Penarth, has a new and improved play area – following a four-week consultation and a £100,000 investment by the Vale of Glamorgan Council, children in Penarth can now explore the new and improved Belle Vue play area.
The park has been transformed into a modern space with new equipment, designed for a range of ages, from toddlers to 12-year-olds.
The new equipment includes:
- Climbing frames
- Swings
- A dragon centerpiece.
The revamp has all been inspired by the theme of nature and dragons, which was decided following a public consultation.
The play area also accommodates children with additional needs, with inclusive equipment and sensory features including a cradle swing and sensory panels.
Cllr Kathryn McCaffer, Vale of Glamorgan Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Arts and Culture, said: “It is great to see the transformation at Belle Vue park and see the play area open for use again.
“The regeneration work has given the park a modern look, along with new equipment for a range of ages to enjoy.
“I hope that the new play area will provide local children with a fun space to enjoy playing outdoors.”
The Belle Vue redevelopment is part of a widespread programme to improve play areas across the Vale of Glamorgan.
