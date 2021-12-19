BACK in December 2006 workmen were called in to make emergency repairs to Newport's St Woolos Cathedral.
Built in the 6th century, the cathedral is one of the oldest buildings in Newport.
It is the reported burial site of legendary Welsh king Saint Gwynllyw and is home to a memorial to the Chartists who died during the 1839 Newport Rising.
Click through the gallery above to see all the pictures from our archive.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.