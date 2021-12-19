GREAT exam results may make great headlines, but they only tell part of the story of the amazing work undertaken at nurseries, schools and colleges across Wales.

In ‘Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022’, the independent St John’s College in Cardiff was ranked as the country’s highest achieving school based on exam results over a three year average up to 2019, with its 90.7 per cent A* to B A-level grades, and 70 per cent A* to B GCSE grades, while Cowbridge Comprehensive’s 62.3 per cent A* to B A-level grades and 44.5 per cent A* to B GCSEs led to it being named the top state secondary school.

Yet while such publications showcase the establishments that produce the highest exam results, they don’t always highlight the value added to the children, young people and even more mature students during their educational journey.

They don’t indicate the progress made by those who may have once struggled with the basics, the inspirational teachers who foster a life-long love of a particular subject or the community-based activities that encourage a sense of belonging, kindness and unity.

These tables don’t talk about schools that are promoting a love of the Welsh language, get children off to a fantastic start during their early years and, at the other end of the scale, the further education lecturers who prepare young people for the jobs market.

That’s why the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards, held in association with the Cardiff Metropolitan University, are so important.

Its 15 categories shine a light on the amazing work that isn’t necessary picked up in league tables and give due credit to those teachers, assistants, lecturers and heads who go above and beyond in their work.

We want to showcase people like Ms McDonald, the teacher at Chestnut Grove Academy who inspired a love of poetry in the singer Adele. During an emotional reunion on ITV’s An Audience with Adele, the world-renowned recording artist told her “You really did change my life”.

And who could forget the wonderful Sydney Pigden, who saw something special in the young Ian Wright. The footballer’s regard for the primary school teacher was clear for all to see when they were brought together on the stands at Arsenal.

Wright described his earliest champion as “the greatest man in the world” and “the first main imposing male figure in my life who was trying to guide me along the right road”.

“It’s all based on him and his extraordinary love and selflessness,” he has said.

We know there are countless Mr Pigdens and Ms McDonalds working across South East Wales today, but we need readers of the Argus to tell us about them by entering them in the Schools & Education Awards so that we can give them the credit they so obviously deserve.

Over the Christmas period why not log onto the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards and nominate those who have particularly impressed you for their care, enthusiasm and dedication.

Visit https://newsquestevents.co.uk/schoolseducation-awards/ to record your vote of thanks.

The award categories:

School of the Year, sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University;

Above and Beyond Award, sponsored by Caerphilly County Borough Council;

Digital Innovation Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society;

Teaching Assistant of the Year;

New Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Cintec International Ltd;

FE Lecturer of the Year;

Early Years Education Award, sponsored by the University of South Wales;

Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Western Power Distribution;

Head Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Portal Training;

Primary Teacher of the Year;

Secondary School Teacher of the Year, sponsored by the University of South Wales;

Best Welsh Language Initiative/Y Fenter Gymraeg Orau, sponsored by Coleg Gwent;

Welsh Medium Teacher of the Year/Athro Cyfrwng Cymraeg y Flwyddyn, sponsored by Newport City Council;

Primary School of the Year, sponsored by Icon Creative Design;

Secondary School of the Year, sponsored by Portal Training.

Use the Christmas break to show your appreciation of somebody working in schools and education who has made a real difference to you or your loved ones.