THE long-darkened White Rose Cinema in Cwmbran was a box office hit when it was put in the spotlight at auction.
The former picture house on Richmond Road, Pontnewydd, is now set for a new role after being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.
The property, listed for sale with a guide price of £50,000-plus, could now make a comeback as a gym, workshop, warehouse or even a home, subject to planning, after selling for £56,000.
Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "There was great deal of local interest in the property from those who remembered it in its heyday as a cinema and bingo hall.
"The two entry points to the former cinema may allow for the building to be converted into multiple units. The main entry point has a roller shutter door which would allow access for a large vehicle. The height of the building may allow for the creation of a mezzanine level."
The chapel, listed together with 80-plus other lots, was sold at Paul Fosh Auctions online December sale.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.