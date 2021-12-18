NEWPORT County AFC will climb into the promotion spots with victory at struggling Rochdale this afternoon, but manager James Rowberry isn’t fooled by the League Two table, writes Chris Kirwan.
The Exiles will leapfrog Port Vale, whose clash with Exeter City has been postponed, if they can make it three wins on the spin.
They travel to face a Rochdale side who were relegated last season and are on a six-game winless streak.
The Dale are 18th, eight points off the relegation zone, but Rowberry has warned they are a serious threat.
“If you look at their stats they have the fourth highest expected goals in the league and one of the highest possessions,” said the manager.
“Their results haven’t quite followed their performances.
“They have let in more goals than they have scored but from what me and my staff have seen, they are a well-organised and well-coached team.
“It’s going to be a really challenging game and a really technical, interesting game with their 3-4-3.”
Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale has no fresh injury concerns.
Midfielder Jimmy Keohane is sidelined with a broken foot sustained against Stevenage last month, but otherwise Stockdale has a fully fit squad.
He was handed a boost last weekend with the return of Jimmy McNulty and Alex Newby, who could feature in the starting line-up again.
