NEWPORT-BASED charity Sparkle has been awarded almost £3,500 as part of our parent company's Cash for Charity appeal.

Sparkle chairwoman Dr Sabine Maguire said she was delighted with the awarding of the Gannett Foundation grant.

“This is a fantastic early Christmas present which will enable Sparkle to go ahead with plans to create a woodland walk for our children, and others in the wider community, to enjoy,” she said.

The woodland walk will create a totally wheelchair-accessible path through the grounds of the Serennu children’s centre in Rogerstone.

Dr Maguire said: “This will bring so much benefit to so many children and young people giving them access to nature, which as the impact of the pandemic has shown, is so important for us all.”

The grant will go towards the £14,300 cost of the whole project.

“We would like to thank the Gannett Foundation for awarding the grant and to all those who supported us in securing this funding. It will make a real difference,” said Dr Maguire.

The charity was one of eight from the Wales and West region of Newsquest to be nominated for part of the £20,000 charity cash giveaway allocated to the area by the Gannett Foundation.

Readers were invited to collect tokens from our newspapers which were then sent to collection points across the region or posted in to us. Each token collected was used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – so if your favourite charity collected 50 per cent of all to tokens collected, it would receive 50 per cent of the £20,000.

Sparkle collected 17.42 per cent of the tokens, and received the same percentage of the £20,000 as a donation - a total of £3,484.16.

