BRIDGE Street in Newport is closed following a crash.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident on Bridge Street in Newport - the road is closed, with people asked to avoid the area if possible.
Sharing the news on social media, Gwent Police have said: "Emergency services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Bridge Street Newport.
"The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."
"Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Bridge Street Newport. The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. pic.twitter.com/My8m06S50a— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) December 17, 2021
Gwent Police have been contacted for more details.
