A LEARNER driver who seemed to be under the influence of drink or drugs reached speeds of 100mph in residential streets during a police chase.

James Weaver, 20, of Rhoslan, Tredegar, drove a stolen Citroen C2 car on the wrong side of the road through Blaenau Gwent.

He sped through red lights and assaulted a police officer during his arrest, Marian Lewis, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court.

Weaver pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, assaulting an emergency worker, failing to provide a specimen, a public order offence, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

The offences took place on September 9.

Eugene Egan, mitigating, said his client had experience a traumatic childhood and had been diagnosed with ADHD.

Judge Timothy Petts told Weaver: "You knew full well you shouldn't have been driving that car.

“That sort of thing just can't be tolerated and those who do it must expect immediate custody."

The defendant was sentenced to 10 months in a young offenders' institution and was banned from driving for three years and five months.