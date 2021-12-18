A DRUG dug dealer who flooded the streets of South Wales and the rest of UK with £10 million worth of cocaine was jailed for 14 years.
Lee Fletcher, 41, from Widnes, Cheshire, was arrested by officers from Tarian, the regional organised crime team for southern Wales, in October.
He pleaded guilty to his involvement in the distribution of over 100kg of cocaine.
After Fletcher was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court, Detective Inspector Gareth Grant said: “The cross-border work of Tarian is exactly how we are able to bring perpetrators like Lee Fletcher to justice.
“I hope that this sentence sends a strong message to those who think they are above the law, and who see drug dealing as a way to make quick and substantial amounts of money.
“It is only a matter of time until people like Fletcher are caught and we will work tirelessly, alongside our local police forces and law enforcement agencies across the UK, to ensure that they are.
“Drugs cause endless misery within our communities and we would urge anyone who suspects illegal drug activity in their community to come forward and tell us what they know.”
Reports can be made via 101, or 999 in an emergency. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
