TENANTS in Wales will be given additional security after laws meaning landlords had to give six months’ notice for eviction have been extended.
The six-month notice period was first brought in in July 2020 as a result of the coronavirus.
This applies to all tenancies, except when eviction notices relate to anti-social behaviour or domestic violence.
The extension will come into force from December 31, and will last until March 24, 2022 – which is when the Coronavirus Act 2020 expires.
Announcing the change, Julie James, minister for climate change, said: “The purpose of this alteration is to ensure that, at a time when there remains a serious threat to public health, both as a result of Covid-19 case rates remaining high overall and concern regarding the emergence of the new Omicron variant, landlords will continue to be required to provide an increased notice period to tenants before they can issue proceedings for possession.
“The effect will to be to delay evictions meaning that: fewer people will face eviction into homelessness at a time when this might exacerbate the spread of the virus and when local authorities are less able to respond to these situations; those renting their homes will benefit from increased security and reduced anxiety; and individuals at risk of eviction will be provided with increased time to seek support to resolve any problems, including applying to the Tenancy Hardship Grant scheme, which I introduced in July.”
