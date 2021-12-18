VOLUNTEERS from Newport have given out 1,400 toys to sick children across Gwent and further afield in south Wales.

Pride in Pill’s toy appeal has helped bring festive cheer to children at the Grange Children's Services, Sparkles Children's Centre, the Royal Gwent Hospital, Cardiff Haemophilia Centre, Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales, Ty Hafan Children's Hospice and the Compass Centre.

Volunteers from the group have wrapped 1,400 presents and delivered them on a double decker bus donated by Newport Bus on Saturday.

Paul Murphy, chairman of Pride in Pill, said: “We are totally overwhelmed by all the support and generosity towards our toy appeal.

“We have graciously been donated 1,400 toys overall and our volunteers have been wrapping day and night.

Presents donated to sick children in hospital. Picture: Pride in Pill.

“We could not have done this without everyone’s support and from the bottom of our hearts we are sincerely grateful.

“Newport Transport have been 100 per cent on board. They have given us a double decker bus for the day.

Pride in Pill have donated presents to sick children at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital. Picture: Pride in Pill.

“When the kids open their presents it’s nice to see the smile on their faces.

“We cannot express enough thanks to all of our volunteers at Pride in Pill for their tireless efforts in bringing this together. We really do have an amazing volunteering family and really value all of their support.”

A Newport Transport spokesperson said: “Delighted to be part of it. Bringing cheers and smiles when we can.”