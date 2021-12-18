A TOTAL of 22 new cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Wales today,
This means that there are now 181 cases of the variant in Wales, Public Health Wales has confirmed.
A total of 25 cases have been recorded in Gwent. This is one fewer that registered on Friday. Public Health Wales said that cases are reported automatically, and that it was actually in another health board region.
READ MORE:
- Everything you should know about the new Covid rules and how they affect you.
- What Newport nightclubs and DJs said about being forced to close after Christmas.
- The ten areas of Wales with the worst Covid rates as Omicron variant spreads.
A further nine cases were reported in the Swansea Bay health board region, while six were recorded in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board. Three were recorded in Cardiff and the Vale, and two new cases were recorded in Cwm Taf Morgannwg and Hywel Dda. One new case was recorded in Powys.
Dr Christopher Williams, consultant epidemiologist at Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is today (Saturday, December 18) confirming 22 new cases of Omicron variant in Wales, bringing us to a total of 181 cases.
“As we have indicated previously, a rapid increase over the coming days and weeks is expected.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.