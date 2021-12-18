NEWPORT County AFC couldn’t conjure a third comeback on the spin after a 3-0 defeat at Rochdale, missing a chance to move into the top three.

In one of just four League Two games that avoided a Covid postponement, the Exiles had the chance to climb above Port Vale into the automatic promotion spots.

However, they conceded a sloppy early goal, a controversial penalty and a late sucker punch, failing to fight back from behind like they did against Sutton and Vale.

It was a fair result but an awful refereing decision killed their hopes.

Manager James Rowberry was spot-on in his pre-match assessment of Rochdale, who were on a six-game winless streak but were neat, tidy, enterprising and energetic.

After coming up against well-drilled sides that came to stifle them, County had a totally different examination from lively hosts that put them under real pressure with and without the ball.

Dale hit the front in the second minute through Jake Beesley and deserved more than a 1-0 advantage at the break.

After a half in which nothing came off, the management had some problem-solving to do if they were to toast another comeback.

County were much better after the break but just as they were building up a head of steam a penalty that enraged them led to Beesley doubling the advantage.

Rochdale twisted the knife late on with a clinical counter-attack that was finished off by Liam Kelly.

Now County must wait to see what happens with the festive fixtures with a scheduled chance to respond against leaders Forest Green Rovers in Newport on Boxing Day followed by trips to Leyton Orient and Walsall.

It is a tough run that will test their promotion credentials if the politicians and EFL officials give the green light.

Rowberry named an unchanged XI but was forced into three changes on his bench, replacing experience with youth.

Scot Bennett, Kevin Ellison and Lewis Collins were absent and their spots went to homegrown prospects Joe Woodiwiss and Sonny Lewis, both hoping for League Two debuts, and Fulham loanee Timmy Abraham.

Yet they had barely had time to take their seats when the starters were playing catch-up.

Beesley and the lively Conor Grant combined after a long ball forward before the former found the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

County were lucky to be just one down after a sluggish start with the offside flag saving them after the scorer thought he had his second from a Stephen Dooley cross and then defender Corey O’Keeffe headed wide when unmarked from a corner in the 13th minute.

The Exiles could not get their game going, even after moving Matty Dolan from defence to midfield and switching to a flat four, and were hanging on at 1-0.

Dale had a pair of penalty appeals approaching the half hour and were forcing County into errors with their aggressive press – Rowberry’s men were experiencing life as the hunted rather than hunters.

The hosts had another chance after 34 minutes when Day solidly stopped an Alex Newby shot from inside the box, the visiting defence once again pulled out of shape.

County had just two efforts in the first half – a tame Finn Azaz shot straight at Joel Coleman and a strike from distance by Aaron Lewis that the ‘keeper watched wide – and a big improvement in all departments was needed in the second half.

It was tactical tinkering rather than a change of personnel at half-time and the Exiles certainly started the second half with more energy and intent, Azaz having a shot well-blocked in the 46th minute.

However, it was close to 2-0 after 48 minutes when Liam Kelly did well to fire a shot off that went just past Day’s left post.

Rowberry was urging his team to keep moving the ball to find a Dale weak spot and he made his first change in the 60th minute when Liverpool loanee replaced captain Dolan.

County enjoyed a period on the front foot but the final ball eluded them, then they were hit by a sucker punch with 20 to go.

Mickey Demetriou appeared to be fouled close to the corner flag but nothing was given by referee Carl Boyeson and then the official deemed the skipper had gone through O’’Keeffe man when making a recovery tackle.

The penalty was extremely questionable but the strike was emphatic with Beesley slamming into the top right corner.

Abraham came on in a bid to salvage a point and then Courtney Baker-Richardson was twice denied in quick succession by brave blocks, the first by ‘keeper Coleman and then by Eoghan O’Connell’s head.

County were understandably frantic and left themselves exposed, which should have led to a third for Dale.

Left-back Aidy White forced Day into a superb one-handed save and Newby fired over from the rebound.

It was three in the 89th minute when Robbie Willmott, who had no defensive cover, miscontrolled and the hosts ruthlessly countered with Beesley playing in Liam Kelly.

County chased a consolation but both Azaz and Dom Telford, who had scored in his past eight league games, were denied on a chastening afternoon that ended with manager Rowberry venting his frustration at the referee after the final whistle.

Rochdale: Coleman, O'Keeffe, White, Taylor, O'Connell (captain), Dooley, Beesley, Newby, Grant, Dorsett, Kelly.

Substitutes: Lynch, McNulty, Morley, Broadbent, Done, Odoh, Andrews.

Yellow: Coleman, Grant

Goals: Beesley (2, one penalty)

County: Day, Clarke, Dolan (captain, Cain 59), Demetriou, Norman, Aaron Lewis (Abraham 75), Willmott, Azaz, Cooper, Baker-Richardson, Telford.

Substitutes: Townsend, Woodiwiss, Haynes, Upson, Sonny Lewis.

Yellow: Demetriou, Norman

Referee: Carl Boyeson

Attendance: 2,232 (344 Newport)