NEWPORT County AFC manager James Rowberry slammed the ‘game changing’ decision to award a penalty in the 3-0 defeat to Rochdale.

The Exiles missed the chance to climb into the top three of League Two after suffering a defeat at Spotland Stadium.

They fell behind in the second minute to a Jake Beesley strike and he scored a vital second from the spot on 72 County were threatening to build up a head of steam.

Rowberry, whose side conceded a late counter-attack goal to Liam Kelly, was furious with referee Carl Boyeson and his officials after they punished defender Mickey Demetriou for a tackle on Corey O’Keeffe.

“It disappointed me on two counts. I have watched it back and Mickey got bowled over in the corner, that was a foul, and then he got the ball for the penalty that he gave,” said the manager.

“I have to be very, very careful with what I say because I don’t want to get fined and I want my kids to have presents for Christmas.”

Rowberry marched onto the field to speak to Boyeson at the final whistle before being dragged to clap the away support by his coach Jarred Harvey.

“We are not allowed to go and speak to the referee afterwards, so I was just trying to understand why he gave the penalty,” said the boss.

“He wouldn’t give me an answer on it and just kept walking away and got security over.”

Nonetheless, County were second best for large portions of a game against an impressive Rochdale side, who started the day 18th and on a six-game winless streak.

“The first 20 minutes of the first half disappointed me the most. We got outdone a little bit in central areas and they overloaded us particularly well,” said Rowberry.

“We felt that we had rectified that with the change of shape [from three at the back to a flat four] but ultimately we didn’t defend well enough as a team, that’s what cost us the game.

“I felt as though we were in control of the game until the penalty, that decision changed the game and then we were chasing it and made a mistake.

“But we can’t take credit away from Rochdale, they had 18 shots and we had 12. We controlled the game with the ball but didn’t control the boxes.”