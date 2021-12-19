LEWIS Collins has become the second Newport County AFC striker to test positive for coronavirus, leaving them without three forwards for the Boxing Day clash with League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers, writes Chris Kirwan.

The Exiles are already without Kevin Ellision (facial injuries) and Alex Fisher (Covid) and now 20-year-old Collins is in isolation.

The energetic forward, who scored a stunning goal in the win against Sutton and provided the assist for Finn Azaz's winner against Port Vale, tested positive on the eve of County's trip to Rochdale.

Fisher failed a lateral flow test on Thursday and had a PCR on Friday. Collins tested positive on Friday.

Neither will be able to play against Rovers if the game gets the green light, leaving Dom Telford, Courtney Baker-Richardson and on-loan Timmy Abraham as the options up front.

"We've gone from six strikers to three but that's just the way it is, that's football at the moment," said manager James Rowberry, with summer signing Jermain Hylton still out of favour.

Abraham made his first appearance since November 20 off the bench at Rochdale when the Exiles were chasing the game and the Fulham youngster has been urged to follow Collins' lead.

County forward Lewis Collins celebrates against Port Vale

"There's an opportunity now and the best example so far has been Lewis Collins," said Rowberry. "He was on the bench, not involved, then back involved and made his mark.

"There is always an opportunity and I promised that to the players. Whether they are selected or not in the 18, they will always get the correct training that they deserve and get treated like the rest of the guys."

It is Collins' second Covid frustration of the season after he was forced to isolate after coming into close contact with a positive case in August.

"Lewis Collins has had two jabs and was going to go away with Wales Under-21s but he only had his second jab 10 days before he was in close contact with one of the other players," said former boss Michael Flynn at the time.

"In the rules you have to be two weeks post-second jab. He has been so unfortunate."

Rowberry also revealed that captain Matty Dolan played at Rochdale despite having struggled with a sickness bug last week.

The skipper was moved from defence to midfield early in the game after County switched to a flat four, then was replaced by Jake Cain on the hour.