MANAGER James Rowberry hopes that Newport County AFC get the chance to respond to a setback by going up against the League Two pace-setters on Boxing Day.

The Exiles' clash at Rochdale on Saturday was one of only four to avoid a Covid postponement and it was the hosts that were glad after running out 3-0 winners at Spotland.

It's now a waiting game to see how the outbreak of the Omicron Covid-19 variant will impact the festive schedule with County due to host Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day before trips to Leyton Orient on Wednesday, December 29 and Walsall on New Year's Day.

"I really hope that the Forest Green game goes ahead because we need to put things right from Rochdale, that gives us extra edge and motivation to do well in front of our fans," said Rowberry.

"The travelling fans on Saturday were amazing and didn't stop all game, so I was disappointed for them after going all that way."

The Exiles fought back from going behind to both Sutton and Port Vale but failed to manage it against Dale, who were more than good value for their win.

18.12.21 - Rochdale v Newport County - Sky Bet League 2 - Aidy White of Rochdale celebrates scoring the 3rd goal leaving Goalkeeper Joe Day of Newport County floored

"The lads spoke really well afterwards in the changing room and that pleased me a lot," said Rowberry.

"It was how the senior group felt about what we need to do to move on, so that pleased me immensely as a manager."

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that a decision regarding sporting event and crowds allowed will be made on Monday while the EFL have no plans to pause the fixture list despite some calls for a circuit-breaker.

EFL chairman Rick Parry said on Saturday: "If we think a circuit-breaker will help we will do it but, at the moment, there's no scientific evidence to suggest that it will help.

"If you look at the geographical spread, there are areas where games can go ahead and where they can't.

"There's talk of the government having a two-week lockdown after Christmas so maybe that will be taken out of our hands.

"We are getting more information listening to the scientists, they need more data to try to work out exactly where we are going with this new strain. It is too early to tell.

"Next week we might be in a different position. We've got to stick together, stay calm and keep making balanced decisions on the basis of the latest information."