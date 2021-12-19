NEWPORT RFC continued their winning ways with a 30-25 victory over Aberavon on Saturday as the rest of the Premiership was forced to postpone fixtures due to Covid, writes Luke Hawkins.

The Black and Ambers topped the east group of the Premiership Cup and went two from two in the league at the Talbot Athletic Ground.

It was 7-3 to the home side after 20 minutes thanks to a try from Wizards hooker Luke Davies but Newport took control before half-time.

Matt O’Brien, who has switched to centre from fly-half this season, scored a try for the second game running and Elliot Frewen marked his return to the side on the wing with a score.

Will Reed converted both efforts making the score 17-7 to the Black and Ambers.

The Wizards reeled Newport back to within three points,when a kick was charged down and Ashton Evans took advantage less than five minutes before half-time. Joe Thomas added the easy extras from in front of the posts.

Frewen, however, capitalised from an interception in his own half and ran in his second try of the day. Will Reed was again accurate and restored Newport’s ten-point advantage, making the score 24-14 at half-time.

An early penalty for Newport was converted slotted by Reed but was that was followed by Luke Davies’ second try of the day for Aberavon. The conversion was missed.

The last 20 minutes saw an exchange of penalties but Newport stayed just out of reach for an excellent 30-25 win.

The Black and Ambers are scheduled to head to Eugene Cross Park to face Ebbw Vale on Monday, December 27

Championship leaders Bargoed RFC managed a 41-11 victory over Glamorgan Wanderers without conceding a point in the second half

They top the table by five points after Bedwas won at home 36-30 to previously unbeaten Neath, with 21 points coming from the boot of Dion McIntosh. Cross Keys and Pontypool had games postponed.