ALMOST 3,500 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded across Wales, Public Health Wales have confirmed.
The latest figures, covering the 24 hours up to 9am on Friday, show a rise of 3,462 Covid cases, 574 of which were in Gwent.
Newport saw the largest number of new cases in Gwent, and sixth highest rise in Wales, after recording a further 157 cases.
137 cases were recorded in Caerphilly, with 123 in Monmouthshire and 101 in Torfaen.
Only Ceredigion (48) and Merthyr Tydfil (53) reported fewer new cases that Blaenau Gwent (56).
The worst affected area in Wales was Cardiff – which saw a spike of 511 new cases.
Across Wales, four further coronavirus deaths have been recorded. None of these were in Gwent, meaning the death toll remains at 1,123.
Three areas in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region have rolling seven-day case rates, per 100,000 people, above the Wales-wide figure – 503.4.
Newport’s case rate is 558.6 in the week up to December 13 – the latest available figures – which is also the seventh highest in Wales.
Torfaen’s case rate stands at 519.4 and Monmouthshire’s is 505.3. Caerphilly’s case rate currently stands at 489.9.
Blaenau Gwent (418) has the third lowest case rate in Wales, behind only Carmarthenshire (415.8) and Ceredigion (376.9).
Here's where the new cases have been recorded:
Cardiff: 511
Swansea: 316
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 243
Wrexham: 177
Bridgend: 170
Vale of Glamorgan: 158
Newport: 157
Carmarthenshire: 139
Caerphilly: 137
Conwy: 126
Monmouthshire: 123
Neath Port Talbot: 123
Anglesey: 115
Gwynedd: 105
Denbighshire: 104
Flintshire: 102
Torfaen: 101
Powys: 99
Pembrokeshire: 81
Blaenau Gwent: 56
Merthyr Tydfil: 53
Ceredigion: 48
Resident Outside Wales: 205
Unknown Location: 13
