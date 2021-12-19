ALMOST 3,500 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded across Wales, Public Health Wales have confirmed.

The latest figures, covering the 24 hours up to 9am on Friday, show a rise of 3,462 Covid cases, 574 of which were in Gwent.

Newport saw the largest number of new cases in Gwent, and sixth highest rise in Wales, after recording a further 157 cases.

READ MORE:

137 cases were recorded in Caerphilly, with 123 in Monmouthshire and 101 in Torfaen.

Only Ceredigion (48) and Merthyr Tydfil (53) reported fewer new cases that Blaenau Gwent (56).

The worst affected area in Wales was Cardiff – which saw a spike of 511 new cases.

Across Wales, four further coronavirus deaths have been recorded. None of these were in Gwent, meaning the death toll remains at 1,123.

Three areas in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region have rolling seven-day case rates, per 100,000 people, above the Wales-wide figure – 503.4.

Newport’s case rate is 558.6 in the week up to December 13 – the latest available figures – which is also the seventh highest in Wales.

Torfaen’s case rate stands at 519.4 and Monmouthshire’s is 505.3. Caerphilly’s case rate currently stands at 489.9.

Blaenau Gwent (418) has the third lowest case rate in Wales, behind only Carmarthenshire (415.8) and Ceredigion (376.9).

Here's where the new cases have been recorded:

Cardiff: 511

Swansea: 316

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 243

Wrexham: 177

Bridgend: 170

Vale of Glamorgan: 158

Newport: 157

Carmarthenshire: 139

Caerphilly: 137

Conwy: 126

Monmouthshire: 123

Neath Port Talbot: 123

Anglesey: 115

Gwynedd: 105

Denbighshire: 104

Flintshire: 102

Torfaen: 101

Powys: 99

Pembrokeshire: 81

Blaenau Gwent: 56

Merthyr Tydfil: 53

Ceredigion: 48

Resident Outside Wales: 205

Unknown Location: 13